Pakastani man arrested for NYC terror plot

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Federal authorities say they've stopped a planned terrorist attack on a New York City Jewish Center.

Canadian police arrested a Pakistani citizen, 20-year-old Muhammad Khan, just miles from the U.S.- Canadian border on Wednesday.

Attorney General Merrick Garland released a statement saying Kahn is "alleged to have planned a terrorist attack in New York City around October 7th...with the goal of slaughtering, in the name of ISIS, as many Jewish people as possible."

October 7 is the one year anniversary of Hamas' terrorist attack on southern Israel, when more than 1,200 people were killed and some 250 people were taken hostage.

According to a court filing, Kahn asked undercover officers for help getting semi-automatic rifles so he could carry out mass shootings on Jewish locations.

"Terrorism has no place in our society. This case underscores the commitment of our Joint Terrorism Task Gorce in New York City to continue to aggressively work to prevent deadly plots before they can be carried out," said Rob Kissane, FBI Special Agent with the NY Joint Terrorism Task Force.