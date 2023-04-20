Skip to Content
Man shoots at school bus

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - One man is behind bars after deputies say he shot at a school bus in Brawley.

The Imperial County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened on Tuesday, April 18 around 4:30 p.m. in the County area of Highway 111 and Andre Road.

Thankfully no children were inside the bus.

No one was injured and there was no found damage on the bus during the inspection for evidence.

The bus was with the Calipatria School District.

The bus driver filed a report the following day Wednesday, April 19.

Law enforcement found two suspects, a man, and a woman.

The woman was released but the man was arrested.

He's now facing multiple charges including shooting at an occupied vehicle and domestic violence.

If you have information about his incident, please call Investigator Aaron Curiel at 442-265-2046.

