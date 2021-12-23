Yuma police to add extra patrols to catch holiday drunk drivers

FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke with the police department on the dangers of drunk driving

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Yuma police will have extra officers on the streets over the holiday weekend to crack down on drunk drivers.

The police department says the holidays usually bring a rise in impaired drivers on the road as people gather for parties and go out to bars.

In the state of Arizona, drivers can be cited for a DUI if their blood alcohol content is above .08 percent.

Yuma Police Sergeant Lori Franklin says this effort is key for protecting the public.

“Know your limit, have a sober driver," Franklin said. "Call an Uber, call a taxi, one of the tipsy tows. Do it responsibly, have fun, but we want you and other people to make it into the new year.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, someone dies every 33 minutes due to an alcohol-related crash in the United States.