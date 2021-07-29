Gravesites vandalized at local cemetery

Crime

Authorities are asking the public for any information that can lead to an arrest

WINTERHAVEN, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Residents are infuriated over reports that a local cemetery had been vandalized. Now, police need your help to find the person or persons responsible for this heinous act.

Approximately 70-grave sites were vandalized, according to a release from the Quechan Indian Tribe. As a result, the tribe will be altering the cemetery's schedule and adding security.

The incident happened Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Authorities believe that the crime happened in the early hours of the morning.

In the statement, the tribe added they plan on fixing the damages as well as adding more security in the form of higher fencing and additional lighting.

If anyone was in the area on Wednesday morning and saw anything you're asked to call the Quechan Police Department or your local authorities.