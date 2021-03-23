BREAKING: Suspected Chase Bank Robber Arrested

Crime

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Yuma Police Department (YPD) has announced the arrest of the alleged Chase Bank robber Tuesday evening.

The suspect is 36-year-old Ivan Soquie who is now behind bars, YPD officers arrested him Tuesday at noon.

Authorities believe this is the man responsible for the robbery at a Chase Bank on 16th Street and Avenue B on Monday as well the robbery at the Chase Bank location near 3rd Avenue and 16th Street.

Officers said a man entered the bank, approached the teller, and said he had a gun. However, the suspect didn't display a weapon.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Soqui has been convicted of other crimes in the past, inclduing burgalry and DUI.

Soqui will appear in court on Wednesday morning.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at 928-373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.