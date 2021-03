Crime

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Police notify the community of a sex offender who has a new address in Yuma.

The Yuma Police Department said 68-year-old Enrique Bernardino Vargas lives in a van at S. 4th Avenue at W. 4th Street. He is 5'6 inches, 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said on October 23, 2003, Vargas pled guilty to one count of failing to register.

Vargas is a level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to re-offend.