COVID-19 saliva testing at AWC on Saturday

Yuma County Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Office of Emergency Management and the Arizona State University team up to offer a COVID saliva testing event on Saturday.

The event will take place at Arizona Western College at the parking at 2020 S Avenue 8E in Yuma from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you want to get tested you will need to pre-register online. The test will be administered from the comfort of your vehicle.

Test results will take between 24-48 hours.

This event is free of charge to register click here. When you register, the code is SALIVATEST.

If you have registered before, click here.