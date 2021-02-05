Many Crane teachers vaccinated ahead of return to classroom

Yuma County Coronavirus

News 11's Crystal Jimenez takes a closer look at pandemic precautions as student head back to campus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Many teachers from Crane Elementary School District (CESD) are ready to return to the classroom Monday, after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

This isn't the first time the district has returned to in-person learning during the pandemic.

But what's different this time around is with the vaccine rollout. Most teachers have been able to get vaccinated to ensure a safe return.

While the vaccine was made available for the teachers, the district is not making it mandatory for the return.

As for the students Laurie Doering, CESD Superintendent, said they are confident reopening as long as there is a comprehensive mitigation plan in place. Citing research that shows when a strong mitigation plan is in place, there is less transmission of the virus.

Friday on the Early Edition News 11's Crystal Jimenez speaks to the school leaders about how they're ensuring a safe return to the classroom.