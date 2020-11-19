Yuma School District One to return to full-time remote learning

Yuma County Coronavirus

District says 175 students sent home in November alone

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma School District One announced Thursday night it will return to full-time remote learning effective Monday, November 30th.

District One superintendent James Sheldahl says schools have done an outstanding job following the district's mitigation plan, but the rise in positive coronavirus cases has forced a review of plans for continued in-person classes. Out of an abundance of caution, the Governing Board has decided to transition to remote learning.

Sheldahl says the Board carefully considered many factors in making its decision, including the following:

More than 175 students, plus their siblings, have been sent home in November alone.

13 classrooms were transitioned to remote learning due to symptomatic or positive cases.

Schools are experiencing a substitute shortage when teachers are sick or caring for a family member.

An increase in positive cases contracted off campus and brought to school, increasing the risk to students and staff

Students will learn remotely from home during the two weeks between Thanksgiving and Winter breaks. Several school services will continue as regularly scheduled including transportation services and grab 'n go meals.

Sheldahl says District One will continue to monitor Yuma County's coronavirus cases to determine when students can return to in-person, hybrid learning.