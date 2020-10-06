State downgrades Yuma County’s coronavirus category

Yuma County Coronavirus

County moves from "substantial" to "moderate"

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County announced Tuesday evening the state is downgrading its coronavirus status from "substantial" to "moderate."

The transition into the moderate spread category lets some businesses resume operations. Others can now expand guest capacity.

Gyms, movie theaters, bars and nightclubs, and water parks will still need to abide by certain limitations, including limiting their occupancy, and adopting mitigation techniques.

“The Governor’s executive orders are still in place and the guidance is now more important than ever as businesses begin to slowly open. We urge everyone to please comply and support the safety and preventive measures outlined by the individual businesses as we continue to work together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our community” said Yuma County Health Director Diana Gomez.

Some businesses will have to complete an attestation form prior to reopening. All will have to abide by instructions provided in the Arizona Department of Health Services' COVID-19 Business Guide.

“As a community [we] have been doing our part including wearing face coverings, socially distancing and following safety and sanitization protocol to get us to this point.” said Gomez. “I’d like to thank our community for their continued support and cooperation to ensure our local businesses meet the benchmarks to reopen and continue to operate safely.”

Nearly 13,000 Yuma County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The virus is blamed for 347 deaths countywide.