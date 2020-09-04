Yuma High School to return to some in-person learning

Yuma County Coronavirus

Hybrid learning to begin September 14

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) Governing Board announced Friday, local high school students will head back to campus on September 14.

Students at all six Yuma County will campuses will return to a "hybrid model."

“[Hybrid] is often referred to as blended learning,” YUHSD Associate Superintendent Lisa Anderson said. “Blended learning combines in-person learning days with distance learning days. In the context of schools reopening, the hybrid learning schedule will reduce the number of students on campus."

Teens will be sorted according to last name. Those with a last names beginning with A-L will attend school in person on Monday and Tuesday. Students whose last names beginwith M-Z will attend school in person on Thursday and Friday.

On days that students are not in person they will be working on assignments through the Canvas Learning Management System.

Students and parents do have the option to stay in distance learning. Families who choose this option may want to consider enrolling in Yuma Online Distance Academy (YODA).

Teens who do opt to return to campus must sign a COVID-19 waiver. The waiver is available on each ParentVUE account. Parents can also find it on the YUHSD website.