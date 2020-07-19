More than 200 new cases of coronavirus in Yuma County

Yuma County Coronavirus

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County health officials confirmed more than 200 new cases of coronavirus Sunday.

The Yuma County Health District (YCHD) confirmed 207 new cases. This brings the countywide total to 9,301. Health officials also reported 5 more deaths that brings the death toll across Yuma County to 188.

Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) discharged 8 coronavirus patients, and more than 1,000 patients were tested.

Here are the latest statistics from YCHD:

Coronavirus in Yuma County - Sunday, July 19, 2020

Total confirmed cases 9,301 +207 ﻿ Total patients tested 46,549 +1,006 ﻿ Total deaths 188 +5 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients currently hospitalized 114 --- ﻿ ICU Patients 24 -3 ﻿ Ventilators in use/available 17 29 ﻿ Patients discharged 710 +8 ﻿ Surge Transfers ﻿ --- 152 total ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Female Patients 4,896 +103 53% Male Patients 4,405 +104 47% ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Patients under 20 1,230 +29 13% 20-44 4,229 +92 46% 45-54 1,426 +40 15% 55-64 1,233 +23 13% 65+ 1,183 +23 13%

*Yuma County coronavirus statistics now include data from the Yuma County Prison Complex

Arizona currently has more than 143,000 cases of coronavirus. The illness has been blamed for more than 2,700 deaths across the state.