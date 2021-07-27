EEOC says employers can require COVID-19 vaccine for its workers

Vaccine

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - More employers are looking to mandate its employees to get the vaccine. The Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and other federal employment nondiscrimination laws do not prevent an employer from requiring the shot.

In some circumstances, employers must require a worker to provide reasonable accommodations pertaining to a disability or religious belief.

In the State of Arizona, Governor Doug Ducey signed an Executive Order (2021-09) stating a person's vaccination status is private health information (PHI) and that nobody should be compelled to disclose information in exchange for receiving services.

Tonight on News 11 - Cody Lee speaks with an attorney to break down what this means for you - the employee.