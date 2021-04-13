YRMC to hold seven-day mass vaccine clinic

Vaccine

13 On Your Side's April Hettinger explains how a shift in demand is affecting the vaccine rollout

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Vaccine availability in Yuma County has gone up 160% in the last month, but Yuma County still ranks 9th in Arizona for the percentage of people vaccinated mainly because the demand has shifted.

This is why the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is holding a seven day mass vaccination site.

It has been one month since the American Rescue Plan was put into place, but Yuma County is still falling short of vaccine administration as the hardest-hit county in Arizona for COVID-19.

Even though the county has been averaging 1,614 vaccines per day, the supply and demand are starting to equalize.

Before the act was passed, only 620 people were getting the shot on a daily average.

All that's left is those who want it but are having trouble finding time or a way to get there.

Which is why YRMC is encouraging everyone to register for this mass vaccine event.

Tonight at 6 p.m., 13 On Your Side's April Hettinger speaks with YRMC and the Arizona Public Health Association (APHA) about how the equalizing demand is affecting vaccine rollout in Yuma County.