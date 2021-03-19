Skip to Content
Vaccine
Second shots take center stage at Valley clinics

CNN

Vo Medical Center provides follow-up doses at two-day vaccine clinic - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Some Calexico residents are take their final step in the coronavirus protection process. They're receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Friday and Saturday.

Vo Medical Center is once again taking the lead it getting out the shots. Dr. Tien Vo continues to work with the county, and state, to vaccinate as many people as possible.

Vo gets weekly shipments of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccine. This particular clinic will provide second doses of the Pfizer shot only. The doctor says people should not mix vaccines.

Unfortunately, appointments are not available for this clinic. Vo Medical Center does offer walk-in for vaccine registration from 8am to 4pm every Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday on News 11's Early Edition, Arlette Yousif gets reactions from patients now protected from coronavirus.

