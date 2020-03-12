Symptoms of Coronavirus
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says reported cases of coronavirus have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness to death.
The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure:
- Fever
- Cough
- Shortness of breath
If you, or a loved one, develops emergency warning signs for coronavirus get medical attention immediately.
- Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
- Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
- Confusion
- Inability to awaken a patient
- Bluish lips or face
If you think you may have coronavirus:
- Call ahead before visiting your doctor
- Ask your healthcare provider to call local or st
- Stay home
- Avoid public areas and public transportation
- Limit contact with pets and animals
