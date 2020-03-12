Symptoms of Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Important Information

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says reported cases of coronavirus have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness to death.

The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

If you, or a loved one, develops emergency warning signs for coronavirus get medical attention immediately.

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

Confusion

Inability to awaken a patient

Bluish lips or face

If you think you may have coronavirus: