Yuma County Coronavirus Closures & Cancellations

Coronavirus: Important Information

Updated Saturday, March 21, 2020







Regional/National

Jack In the Box - dining rooms closed

McDonald's - dining rooms closed

Bath and Body Works- Closed until further notice

Pinal County Fair- Cancelled

Pride Run Phoenix- Cancelled

Luke Air Force Base Airshow- Cancelled

Arizona Bike Week- Postponed

U.S. Consulates in Mexico - Closed until further notice

Schools

All Yuma County Schools will be closed through March 27, 2020

Arizona Western College- Online classes where available

Harvest Preparatory Academy is currently distributing homework packets to their students in a drive thru strategy.

They are also distributing Grab and Go meals for the students and children in the community. If you have any questions feel free to contact them at (928)782-2052.

City/County Services

City of Yuma Parks and Recreation - all programs and services suspended until further notice

YCAT Silver Route- Out of Service - click here for additional changes

Yuma County Libraries- CLOSED until further notice

Special Events/Social Groups

March 28, 2020 - Rio De Cerveza CANCELLED

- Rio De Cerveza Village Jazz Series - 2020 Season CANCELLED

- 2020 Season Tunes and Tacos

Cinco de Mayo City of Yuma - CANCELLED

Restaurants/Entertainment/Shopping

Harkins Theaters, Yuma Palms.

Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area.

Regency Theaters (Main Street) Open with limited seating.

MCAS Yuma Theater Open with only 50 seats available.

Sonora Pueblo Club - MCAS Yuma.

Burgers & Beer offering Take-Out & Dine-In with limited seating.

Firehouse Subs suspending dining room seating until further notice. They are still offering to-go meals, including counter service for take out orders, online ordering, and via phone.

Jersey Mike's will remain open for take-out orders but dining area is temporarily closed. Day of Giving has been canceled.

Religious Services

Worship Services and Church Gatherings including Bible Classes are cancelled for the next 2 weeks at Calvary Lutheran Church in Yuma due to Coronavirus Precautions. If you have any questions, please call the church at (928)783-3024.

To add your cancelled event on the list, email us at news@kyma.com or click on the Share tab at the top of our website.











