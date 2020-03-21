Yuma County Coronavirus Closures & Cancellations
Updated Saturday, March 21, 2020
Regional/National
- Jack In the Box - dining rooms closed
- McDonald's - dining rooms closed
- Bath and Body Works- Closed until further notice
- Pinal County Fair- Cancelled
- Pride Run Phoenix- Cancelled
- Luke Air Force Base Airshow- Cancelled
- Arizona Bike Week- Postponed
- U.S. Consulates in Mexico - Closed until further notice
Schools
- All Yuma County Schools will be closed through March 27, 2020
- Arizona Western College- Online classes where available
- Harvest Preparatory Academy is currently distributing homework packets to their students in a drive thru strategy.
- They are also distributing Grab and Go meals for the students and children in the community. If you have any questions feel free to contact them at (928)782-2052.
City/County Services
- City of Yuma Parks and Recreation - all programs and services suspended until further notice
- YCAT Silver Route- Out of Service - click here for additional changes
- Yuma County Libraries- CLOSED until further notice
Special Events/Social Groups
- March 28, 2020- Rio De Cerveza CANCELLED
- Village Jazz Series- 2020 Season CANCELLED
- Tunes and Tacos
- Cinco de Mayo City of Yuma - CANCELLED
Restaurants/Entertainment/Shopping
- Harkins Theaters, Yuma Palms.
- Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area.
- Regency Theaters (Main Street) Open with limited seating.
- MCAS Yuma Theater Open with only 50 seats available.
- Sonora Pueblo Club - MCAS Yuma.
- Burgers & Beer offering Take-Out & Dine-In with limited seating.
- Firehouse Subs suspending dining room seating until further notice. They are still offering to-go meals, including counter service for take out orders, online ordering, and via phone.
- Jersey Mike's will remain open for take-out orders but dining area is temporarily closed. Day of Giving has been canceled.
Religious Services
- Worship Services and Church Gatherings including Bible Classes are cancelled for the next 2 weeks at Calvary Lutheran Church in Yuma due to Coronavirus Precautions. If you have any questions, please call the church at (928)783-3024.
