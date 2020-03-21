Skip to Content
Coronavirus: Important Information
Yuma County Coronavirus Closures & Cancellations

Updated Saturday, March 21, 2020



Regional/National

  • Jack In the Box - dining rooms closed
  • McDonald's - dining rooms closed
  • Bath and Body Works- Closed until further notice
  • Pinal County Fair- Cancelled
  • Pride Run Phoenix- Cancelled
  • Luke Air Force Base Airshow- Cancelled
  • Arizona Bike Week- Postponed
  • U.S. Consulates in Mexico - Closed until further notice

Schools

  • All Yuma County Schools will be closed through March 27, 2020
  • Arizona Western College- Online classes where available
  • Harvest Preparatory Academy is currently distributing homework packets to their students in a drive thru strategy.
  • They are also distributing Grab and Go meals for the students and children in the community. If you have any questions feel free to contact them at (928)782-2052

 

City/County Services

  • City of Yuma Parks and Recreation - all programs and services suspended until further notice
  • YCAT Silver Route- Out of Service - click here for additional changes
  • Yuma County Libraries- CLOSED until further notice

Special Events/Social Groups

  • March 28, 2020- Rio De Cerveza CANCELLED
  • Village Jazz Series- 2020 Season CANCELLED
  • Tunes and Tacos
  • Cinco de Mayo City of Yuma - CANCELLED

Restaurants/Entertainment/Shopping

  • Harkins Theaters, Yuma Palms.
  • Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area.
  • Regency Theaters (Main Street) Open with limited seating.
  • MCAS Yuma Theater Open with only 50 seats available.
  • Sonora Pueblo Club - MCAS Yuma.
  • Burgers & Beer offering Take-Out & Dine-In with limited seating.
  • Firehouse Subs suspending dining room seating until further notice. They are still offering to-go meals, including counter service for take out orders, online ordering, and via phone.
  • Jersey Mike's will remain open for take-out orders but dining area is temporarily closed. Day of Giving has been canceled.

Religious Services

  • Worship Services and Church Gatherings including Bible Classes are cancelled for the next 2 weeks at Calvary Lutheran Church in Yuma due to Coronavirus Precautions.  If you have any questions, please call the church at (928)783-3024.

Important Information

