Imperial Valley Closures & Cancellations
Updated: Saturday, March 21, 2020
Regional/National
- Jack In the Box - dining rooms closed
- McDonald's - dining rooms closed
- Bath and Body Works- Closed until further notice
- Pinal County Fair- Cancelled
- Pride Run Phoenix- Cancelled
- Luke Air Force Base Airshow- Cancelled
- Arizona Bike Week- Postponed
- U.S. Consulates in Mexico - Closed until further notice
Schools
- All Imperial County school are closed until April 17, 2020
- IVC is closed effective March 20 until further notice
City/County Services
- CLOSED from March 18 - April 7: El Centro Adult Center, Community Center, Conrad Harrison Gym, Old Post Office Pavillion, Dr. Martin L. King Sports Pavillion.
- ALL ORGANIZED PRACTICES at El Centro parks CANCELLED
- ALL parks and lakes in Imperial County CLOSED until further notice
- DMV services - online and by appointment only - click here for full details
- AJCC Centers in Brawley, Calipatria, and East El Centro CLOSED until further notice - other officies open for appointments only - more details here
- El Centro Skate Park and Aquatic Center have been closed until further notice. If you have any questions, please contact the El Centro Parks and Recreation Office at (760) 337-4555.
Special Events/Social Groups
- March 20, 2020 - Spring Fling & Flick - CANCELLED
- March 21, 2020 - Splish Splash Census Bash - CANCELLED
- March 26 - March 29, 2020 - Mobile Vietnam Memorial - POSTPONED
- May 1, 2020 - SLAM Fest - POSTPONED
Restaurants/Entertainment/Shopping
- Macy's - Imperial Valley Mall - closed until at least March 31
- Old Navy - Imperial Valley Mall - closed until further notice
Special Store Hours
Religious Services
To add your cancelled event on the list, email us at news@kyma.com or click on the Share tab at the top of our website.
