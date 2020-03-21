Imperial Valley Closures & Cancellations

Coronavirus: Important Information

Updated: Saturday, March 21, 2020

Regional/National

Jack In the Box - dining rooms closed

McDonald's - dining rooms closed

Bath and Body Works- Closed until further notice

Pinal County Fair- Cancelled

Pride Run Phoenix- Cancelled

Luke Air Force Base Airshow- Cancelled

Arizona Bike Week- Postponed

U.S. Consulates in Mexico - Closed until further notice

Schools

All Imperial County school are closed until April 17, 2020

IVC is closed effective March 20 until further notice

City/County Services

CLOSED from March 18 - April 7: El Centro Adult Center, Community Center, Conrad Harrison Gym, Old Post Office Pavillion, Dr. Martin L. King Sports Pavillion.

ALL ORGANIZED PRACTICES at El Centro parks CANCELLED

ALL parks and lakes in Imperial County CLOSED until further notice

DMV services - online and by appointment only - click here for full details

AJCC Centers in Brawley, Calipatria, and East El Centro CLOSED until further notice - other officies open for appointments only - more details here

El Centro Skate Park and Aquatic Center have been closed until further notice. If you have any questions, please contact the El Centro Parks and Recreation Office at (760) 337-4555.

Special Events/Social Groups

March 20 , 2020 - Spring Fling & Flick - CANCELLED

, - Spring Fling & Flick - March 21 , 2020 - Splish Splash Census Bash - CANCELLED

, - Splish Splash Census Bash - March 26 - March 29, 2020 - Mobile Vietnam Memorial - POSTPONED

- - Mobile Vietnam Memorial - May 1, 2020 - SLAM Fest - POSTPONED

Restaurants/Entertainment/Shopping

Macy's - Imperial Valley Mall - closed until at least March 31

Old Navy - Imperial Valley Mall - closed until further notice

Special Store Hours

