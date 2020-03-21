Skip to Content
Coronavirus: Important Information
By
today at 11:00 am
Published 10:47 am

Imperial Valley Closures & Cancellations

Updated: Saturday, March 21, 2020

Regional/National

  • Jack In the Box - dining rooms closed
  • McDonald's - dining rooms closed
  • Bath and Body Works- Closed until further notice
  • Pinal County Fair- Cancelled
  • Pride Run Phoenix- Cancelled
  • Luke Air Force Base Airshow- Cancelled
  • Arizona Bike Week- Postponed
  • U.S. Consulates in Mexico - Closed until further notice

Schools

  • All Imperial County school are closed until April 17, 2020
  • IVC is closed effective March 20 until further notice

City/County Services

  • CLOSED from March 18 - April 7: El Centro Adult Center, Community Center, Conrad Harrison Gym, Old Post Office Pavillion, Dr. Martin L. King Sports Pavillion.
  • ALL ORGANIZED PRACTICES at El Centro parks CANCELLED
  • ALL parks and lakes in Imperial County CLOSED until further notice
  • DMV services - online and by appointment only - click here for full details
  • AJCC Centers in Brawley, Calipatria, and East El Centro CLOSED until further notice - other officies open for appointments only - more details here
  • El Centro Skate Park and Aquatic Center have been closed until further notice. If you have any questions, please contact the El Centro Parks and Recreation Office at (760) 337-4555.

Special Events/Social Groups

  • March 20, 2020 - Spring Fling & Flick - CANCELLED
  • March 21, 2020 - Splish Splash Census Bash - CANCELLED
  • March 26 - March 29, 2020 - Mobile Vietnam Memorial - POSTPONED
  • May 1, 2020 - SLAM Fest - POSTPONED

Restaurants/Entertainment/Shopping

  • Macy's - Imperial Valley Mall - closed until at least March 31
  • Old Navy - Imperial Valley Mall - closed until further notice

Special Store Hours

Religious Services

To add your cancelled event on the list, email us at news@kyma.com or click on the Share tab at the top of our website.

Important Information

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply