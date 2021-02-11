California moves past New York for total coronavirus deaths

California Coronavirus

Death toll surpasses 45,000 Thursday

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California claimed a grim title Thursday. It is now the state with the highest death toll since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of Californians lost to the virus has now climbed to 45,496. That's slightly higher than the 45,312 lives lost in New York.

Still, current trends show improvement in the Golden State. The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) says the most recent seven-day test positivity rate has fallen to 4.8%. The daily number of new positive cases has dropped below 8,400. That's down from a December high of 53,000.

The state, like many others, is still grappling with vaccine shortages, but as of Thursday, more than 5-million Californians have gotten their shots.