California reports 50,000+ new coronavirus cases

California Coronavirus

Additional cases shatter previous one-day record

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - California health officials on Wednesday reported a record-breaking number of new cases.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) say the state picked up 53,711 new cases. Health officials say a change in data processing did add more than 12,000 cases to that total. However, even without those cases, the state set a new one-day record. The 41,081 new cases far surpasses the 35,468 reported on Friday.

The state continues to grapple with hospitalizations as well. Most of the state's 40-million residents remain under a stay-at-home order due to the dwindling number of intensive care unit (ICU) beds. As of Tuesday, the Southern California region had less than 2% ICU availability.

Hospitals statewide are filling up so fast, officials are rolling out mobile field facilities, and scrambling to hire more doctors and nurses. Healthcare professionals are becoming increasingly hard to find all across the country.

