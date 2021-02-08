Sinema and Kelly seek solution to Arizona’s vaccine shortage

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly on Monday once again asked the Biden administration to boost the number of coronavirus vaccines allocated to Arizona.

The senators sent a joint letter to COVID--19 Coordinator Jeff Zients asking for an emergency allotment for clinics across the state. Kelly and Sinema requested 300,000 does immediately, and urged the government to boost Arizona's weekly allocation by another 300,000 doses.

In the letter Sen. Kelly writes:

“Arizona needs more vaccines to ramp up state vaccination sites while also ensuring that rural and border areas get enough to meet the capacity they have to vaccinate their communities. Getting Arizonans vaccinated is how we’re going to beat this virus and get our economy back on track, and our state needs a larger allotment especially as we work to vaccinate those who are vulnerable and essential workers including farmworkers and Department of Homeland Security employees.” said Kelly. - Sen. Mark Kelly, (D-Ariz.)

Sen. Sinema also pointed out the state's dire need:

“Arizona suffers from one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in the country. Our hospitals and vaccination sites are overwhelmed, and we need additional vaccine doses to save lives and provide immediate help to Arizona seniors, people with pre-existing conditions, frontline workers, and tribal communities.” - Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, (D-Ariz.)

The state remains among the national hotspots for cases, hospitalizations, yet doses of the vaccine remain hard to come by. Thus far, appointments for all of Yuma County's vaccine clinics have filled in less than two-hours.

Sen. Sinema made a similar request last week, asking for more vaccination personnel in addition to the emergency shipment and the boost in allocated vaccine.