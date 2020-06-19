Face coverings may drop COVID-19 infections by 40%, scientists say

Arizona Coronavirus

Executive Director of the Arizona Public Health Association, agrees.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Scientists say daily coronavirus infections would drop by around 40% if governments required facial coverings in public.

Will Humble, Executive Director of the Arizona Public Health Association, agrees.

Humble has publicly criticized Arizona Governor Doug Ducey’s approach to coming out of the stay-at-home order without any mitigation measures in place.

While he would have preferred a state-wide mandate, the health director is applauding the governor’s decision to allow local governments to implement face mask policies.

Humble said, “What’s that going to mean is the city councils across Arizona are going to have to meet in the coming days and establish what their policies are going to be and what the compliance expectations are and get that implemented quickly."

He added, "Time is really of the essence. We’ve seen a big ramp-up in cases. The number of hospitalizations continues to increase. We don’t have much time to implement these measures.”

Several mayors have already jumped on board quickly enforcing the face-covering mandate.