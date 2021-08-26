YRMC to return to pandemic-level visitor restrictions

Coronavirus

Hospital cites rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as reason for tightening rules

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) announced Thursday it will close its campuses to all visitors beginning Monday, August 30, 2021.

YRMC says it's returning to the highest level of restrictions to protect its patients and staff from COVID-19 as cases and hospitalizations rise in Yuma County.

Exceptions may be made for patients who are in terminally ill, for patients in intensive care, and for those in Labor and Delivery. Patients in the emergency room, or those who are younger than 21 may also be allowed a visitor. However, in those cases only one person will be allowed in at a time.

YRMC encourages family and friends to use video chat services to check on patients while the restrictions are in place. The hospital does have some tablets available to lend patients, but it asks loved ones to make sure a patient has their phone, tablet, and charger, with them when they are admitted.

Family, friends, and well-wishers are also encouraged to use YRMC's website to send patients a Cheer Card.