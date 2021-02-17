Seniors In Mexicali Offered Vaccine Amid Shortage

Coronavirus

MEXICALI, B.C. (T3) - Standing, with a cane or not, or sitting in a wheelchair, Mexicali's senior citizens waited long hours for their turn to get one of the newly arrived doses of the vaccine.

Amid high demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, vaccine rollouts began Monday. Mid-week, doses have already ran-out.

Doses available at the health center for the 'Santa Isabel' neighborhood and the vaccination site at Ejido Puebla have already ran out.

This week, over 23,810 doses of the vaccine were distributed in Mexicali and as far as San Felipe. Health officials announcing that these doses are not enough to meet the demand.

Baja California has prioritized vaccines for residents of rural areas that are no where near the city.

Health officials also announced another shipment of the vaccine is due to arrive in Baja that will be used as second doses for health care and frontline workers.