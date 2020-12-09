Giuliani leaves hospital after being treated for coronavirus

Coronavirus

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, left the hospital Wednesday after spending four days there battling the deadly coronavirus.

The 76-year-old former New York mayor, who is leading Trump’s longshot legal challenges to overturn the presidential election results, was admitted to Georgetown University Hospital on Sunday. Giuliani said in a radio interview Wednesday morning that he was feeling well and announced he would be leaving the facility later that day.

“I feel just about 100% right now,” he told TalkRadio 77 WABC. “I’ve got to quarantine for a few more days. Because the way they calculate it, I probably got (infected with coronavirus) seven, eight days ago. So I’ve got about three or four more days to make sure it’s out of my system.”

He was spotted by reporters leaving the hospital in a vehicle just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, and flashed a thumbs up to the cameras.

Giuliani, who noted he wasn’t currently experiencing any major symptoms, claimed that some of the medications he was administered while in the hospital worked like “miracles.”

“There’s one that I took — by the next morning I felt like I was 10 years younger,” he said, adding that he took “some of the same medicines” Trump took when he was battling the virus, though he didn’t specifically name any.

During his own bout with the virus in October, Trump received Regeneron’s experimental antibody therapy and was also given dexamethasone and remdesivir, which later received federal approval for treatment of Covid-19.

News of Giuliani’s hospital stay immediately raised concerns about the extent to which Trump’s attorney, who has frequently appeared maskless while crisscrossing the country in recent weeks to advance the President’s baseless claims of election fraud, may have spread the virus among public officials. On Sunday night, it was announced that the Arizona state legislature — where Giuliani had appeared at the beginning of last week — would be closed for the upcoming week over Covid-19 concerns. Jenna Ellis, another attorney representing Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results, also announced this week she has tested positive for Covid-19.

Giuliani, who is considered at higher risk for complications from the coronavirus due to his age, has repeatedly disregarded public health guidelines, appearing maskless in state capitols, hotel ballrooms and at indoor news conferences in recent weeks. At many of the events, most of the other people in the indoor settings were also not wearing masks.