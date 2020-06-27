Governors face competing voices as reported virus cases rise

Coronavirus

LAS VEGAS (AP) — With reported coronavirus cases rising rapidly in many states, governors are getting lots of advice on how to respond.

Unions want to be sure workers are protected on the job.Many business owners say they can’t afford another forced shutdown. Public health officials urge them to make mask-wearing a statewide requirements. But governors also are facing pushback on the right over business restrictions and mask regulations.

The competing voices on what to reopen and what limits to impose have led to a push-and-pull across the states as governors consider whether to backtrack on reopening and reimpose restrictions.