Coronavirus
Coronavirus Cancellations and Closures

Updated Tuesday, March 17, 2020

State and Regional

  • Jack In the Box - dining rooms closed
  • McDonald's - dining rooms closed
  • Bath and Body Works- Closed until further notice
  • Pinal County Fair- Cancelled
  • Pride Run Phoenix- Cancelled
  • Luke Air Force Base Airshow- Cancelled
  • Arizona Bike Week- Postponed

Imperial County

Schools

  • All Imperial County school are closed until April 17, 2020

City/County Services

Special Events/Social Groups

Restaurants/Entertainment

Yuma County

Schools

  • All Yuma County Schools will be closed through March 27, 2020
  • Arizona Western College - Online classes where available

City/County Services

  • City of Yuma Parks and Recreation - all programs and services suspended until further notice
  • YCAT Silver Route- Out of Service
  • Yuma County Libraries- Programs cancelled until April 1, 2020

Special Events/Social Groups

  • March 28, 2020- Rio De Cerveza Cancelled
  • Village Jazz Series- 2020 Season Cancelled

Restaurants and Entertainment

  • Harkins Theaters, Yuma Palms
  • Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area
  • Regency Theaters (Main Street) Open with limited seating
  • MCAS Yuma Theater Open with only 50 seats available
