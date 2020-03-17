Coronavirus Cancellations and Closures
Updated Tuesday, March 17, 2020
State and Regional
- Jack In the Box - dining rooms closed
- McDonald's - dining rooms closed
- Bath and Body Works- Closed until further notice
- Pinal County Fair- Cancelled
- Pride Run Phoenix- Cancelled
- Luke Air Force Base Airshow- Cancelled
- Arizona Bike Week- Postponed
Imperial County
Schools
- All Imperial County school are closed until April 17, 2020
City/County Services
Special Events/Social Groups
Restaurants/Entertainment
Yuma County
Schools
- All Yuma County Schools will be closed through March 27, 2020
- Arizona Western College - Online classes where available
City/County Services
- City of Yuma Parks and Recreation - all programs and services suspended until further notice
- YCAT Silver Route- Out of Service
- Yuma County Libraries- Programs cancelled until April 1, 2020
Special Events/Social Groups
- March 28, 2020- Rio De Cerveza Cancelled
- Village Jazz Series- 2020 Season Cancelled
Restaurants and Entertainment
- Harkins Theaters, Yuma Palms
- Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area
- Regency Theaters (Main Street) Open with limited seating
- MCAS Yuma Theater Open with only 50 seats available
Comments