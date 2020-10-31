Yuma firefighters home after battling Southern California blazes

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Four Yuma firefighters are back home, safe and sound, after spending three days battling a pair of massive wildfires in Southern California.

Fire Captain Alvin Luedtke, Fire Engineer Francisco Leon, Firefighter Gavin Goble, and Firefighter William “Rocky” Laguna deployed Tuesday, as a part of an Imperial Valley Task Force. Their mission was to assist with the Silverado and Blue Ridge Fires. Both are burning in Orange County.

Firefighters protected homes and buildings from the flames. They also dealt with hot spots. They learned on Friday, their job was done, and they arrived back in Yuma later that night.

This is the second time in the past two-months local firefighters have answered a call for help from California fire officials.

The state is suffering through an historic fire season. So far wildfires have charred more than 4-million acres of land. That's more than the total acreage of the past three years combined.

The Silverado Fire alone has blackened more than 12,000 acres in Orange County. It destroyed five structures, and damaged nine. Crews how have it 76% contained. Nearly a thousand fire personnel remain on scene.

The Blue Ridge Fire has charred more than 14,000 acres, destroyed one building and damaged 10. It's now 68% contained. More than 400 firefighters continue to battle this blaze.