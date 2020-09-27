Glass Fire rips through wine country

California Wildfires

NAPA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - In California, a fast-moving wildfire forced homeowners in the heart of wine country to evacuate early Sunday.

Authorities in Napa County say the fire was first reported at about 4:00 in the morning.

That's when deputies raced through neighborhoods trying to alert people of the danger.

Fire crews have been using tankers and choppers to attack the fire from the air.

Thick smoke could be seen for miles.

Videos on social media showed a number of houses and structures burning.

The "Glass fire" as it's known now has already scorched nearly 1,000 acres in the area that is home to dozens of wineries.