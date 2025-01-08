Skip to Content
Fires

Eaton Fire forces officials to evacuate elderly patients from a nursing home

By ,
today at 6:33 AM
Published 6:41 AM

PASADENA, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Eaton Fire burning in Pasadena, California forced officials to evacuate elderly patients from a nursing home Tuesday night.

This was the dramatic scene that unfolded at the Pasadena Park Healthcare & Wellness Center live on air as KNBC's reporter Macy Jenkins was reporting on the fast-moving wildfire.

Footage captured shows some in medical gowns and wheelchairs, scrambling to safety as thick smoke from the fire reached the facility.

Ambulances and other vehicles helped with the evacuation effort.

The facility's website says it specializes in providing short- and long-term care and rehabilitation services.

The Eaton Fire has grown to more than 1,000 acres, destroying multiple structures in its path.

Article Topic Follows: Fires

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content