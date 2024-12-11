Skip to Content
California News

Franklin Fire burns more than 3,000 acres

today at 6:05 AM
MALIBU, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Franklin Fire continues to rage on, damaging homes and forcing thousands to evacuate in Malibu.

The fire began late Monday and for a time was burning through an area larger than five football fields.

More 1,500 firefighters are battling the blaze with many roads closed and others under security patrols.

So far, the fast-moving wildfire has scorched over 3,000 acres.

The Franklin Fire is being fanned by fierce Santa Ana winds and has left a trail of destruction as officials confirmed seven structures destroyed and eight damaged.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

