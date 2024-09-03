Skip to Content
California community holds vigil for the six hostages killed in Gaza

today at 5:45 AM
BERKELEY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Community members held a vigil in California on Monday for the Israeli-American hostages who were killed in Gaza last week.

Hundreds gathered in Berkeley, California to mourn the loss of the six hostages killed by Hamas.

The Israeli army identified them as Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Eden Yerushalmi, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Labanov, and Carmel Gat.

Autopsies by the Israeli Health Ministry determined that they were shot at close range and died on Thursday or Friday.

Their bodies were located inside a tunnel in Rafah, less than a mile from where another hostage was found alive last week.

