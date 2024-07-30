Skip to Content
Nixon Fire in California grows to 37,000 acres, 0% contained

By ,
today at 6:03 AM
Published 6:08 AM

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Nixon Fire in California is threatening hundreds of homes.

According to authorities, the fire has grown to 37,000 acres and remains at 0% containment.

The Nixon Fire began just before noon on Monday. It started at about five acres, then exploded to 295 acres within two hours.

Evacuation orders remain in place for hundreds of residents.

Officials have not released any information regarding damaged or destroyed structures.

