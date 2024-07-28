Skip to Content
Park Fire burns 350,000 acres, 10% contained

today at 9:38 AM
CHICO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Park Fire in California has now topped 350,000 acres.

The largest wildfire currently burning in California topped that mark on Saturday, destroying 134 strctures along with it.

But good news is on the horizon as firefighters have now achieved 10% containment after zero containment for three days. On top of that, the weather is also improving, making containment easier.

According to authorities, the Park Fire was started on Wednesday by a man who pushed a flaming vehicle into a gulley filled with dried brush. Flames ignited quickly and began to spread thanks to hot temperatures, dry brush, and gusty winds.

With the Park Fire, current fires in California have now burned 626,000 acres and counting.

The Yuma Fire Department (YFD) announced Saturday that they have been deployed to help battle the Park Fire.

Dillon Fuhrman

