UCLA workers go on strike following university’s response to campus protests

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) workers are going on strike over UC's response of the pro-Palestinian protests.

UCLA has been a part of an ongoing encampment across the country, calling for a ceasefire to the Israel-Hamas War, which started last October, and demanding colleges to divest funding to Israel.

Last month, pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supports held dueling protests, which led to fights after breaching a barrier meant to separate the the two groups. In response, law enforcement was called in to clear out the encampment and made several arrests.

One UC school, UC Santa Cruz, went on strike last week to defend the free speech rights of the protesters, with members of United Auto Workers (UAW) 4811 participating in the strike.

