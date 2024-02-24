California workers injured after hitting a high voltage power line

SAN JOSE, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Workers in San Jose were injured on Friday after hitting a high voltage power line.

Two men were working 40 feet in the air, in a bucket lift, when one of the men hit a high voltage power line with his helmet, which proceeded to knock him unconscious while burning his upper body.

The worker had to remain lifted in the air, with his burns, for hours before crews could cut the power and make it safe for the rescue workers.

The injured worker was eventually taken to the hospital to get his burns treated.