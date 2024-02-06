Skip to Content
California experiences power outages and road closures due to weekend storm

today at 6:26 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Weekend storms brought power outages and road closures to parts of California.

In Napa Valley, thousands are without power following the storms. The powerful winds and rain caused extensive damage to property and brought down trees and power lines.

In Sutter County, the severe weather caused at least two deaths. The storm produced some of the highest winds the area has seen in recent years. Fallen trees damaged homes and vehicles.

A flood watch remains in effect until later Tuesday morning for some areas.

As a result of the storm, California Governor Gavin Newsom issued a state of emergency declaration.

