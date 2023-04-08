California ports shut down amid labor shortage

LONG BEACH, Calif. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - A worker shortage Friday has effectively shut down the Port of Los Angeles and the Port of Long Beach, the largest gateway for maritime trade in the U.S.

The labor shortage began Thursday evening at International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 13. Negotiations over a new labor contract for West Coast dockworkers are under increasing strain, leading to labor withholdings Thursday evening and Friday.

The Pacific Maritime Association said ILWU's actions are causing widespread worker shortages at both ports. A majority of Thursday night shifts went unfilled, including all jobs for cargo handling equipment operators who load and unload cargo.

The association said the workers who did show up Thursday night were sent home because there weren't enough people to fulfill basic operational needs.