IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Louis Adviento Juarez was sentenced to 13 years in prison for witness intimidation and and assault. According to the Imperial County District Attorney's office, Juarez threatened to kill a crime witness back in August of 2022. While in jail, awaiting trial he made threats to the victim, who eventually came forward and testified.

