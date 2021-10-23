Californians speak out on price increases due to goods shortage

Citizens not happy with current prices on goods

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The nationwide goods shortage has caused a change in prices throughout the states and Californians are feeling its effects.

Citizens have seen the increase in prices of goods since the outbreak of COVID-19, however, clogged ports and cargo backlogs have prices reach a new high.

To add to the troubling market, demand is ever increasing as well.

Los Angeles residents are speaking out on the issue, one such resident is Martinez who states, "I was going around the supermarket and the prices are a little up. In fact, if you compare with last year, definitely the price is up in many many products. The salary has not increased [like] the price in the supermarket."

Another resident, Tracey, points out meat prices specifically, "I bought a piece of steak today, usually maybe ten, but I paid like 20 dollars or like double. So I don't know if it's the issue with beef or whatever, but I'm noticing it with the meats especially. I don't see anything going down anytime soon. But you know we have to eat, so you have no other choice but to pay."

Whichever factor is affecting the prices, whether it's the government or lack of manufacturers, many aren't satisfied with the answers they were given.

"The government is exhausting. So I try not to put too much stock in what they say, because you just never know. So I for one am thinking that the price is here to stay," expressed Shauna, another resident.