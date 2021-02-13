Winter wonders for the weekend

California News

From ice storms, to power outages, what else is going on?

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - By now, locals are well aware that both Imperial and Yuma counties are popular spots for snow birds. And though the pandemic may have slowed economies down, many are still looking for loopholes to visit the area.

Ever wondered, "What are they escaping?"

https://youtu.be/qwcOrMbdcSQ

A winter storm has dropped up to 10 inches of snow in some areas in and around Portland, creating hazardous driving conditions and knocking out power to more than 260,000 customers.

Imagine waking up to see Interstate 8 covered in nearly a foot of snow. Glamis Sand Dunes and plenty of the surrounding area would become a huge mud pit!

https://youtu.be/T5gMZlwvnPQ

An ice storm is creating dangerous road conditions in Virginia and North Carolina and has knocked out power to thousands of people.

Windy weather has made its expected return to the desert southwest as the spring solstice nears. Those icy winds ten times chillier would feel piercing!

https://youtu.be/cOfKmH8FVCk

When temperatures dropped so low in Amsterdam, some Dutch citizens seized the opportunity to ice skate on a frozen canal.

The Imperial Valley is well known for using canals as a means of transporting water. If temperatures ever dropped so low, it could possibly spell out D-I-S-A-S-T-E-R for the Imperial Irrigation District!

...If only...