Hiker hurt After long fall near Lake Clementine dam rescued by CHP helicopter

California News

Placer County, CA (KOVR) — A hiker who fell near the Lake Clementine dam was rescued by a California Highway Patrol helicopter on Sunday.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon. Exactly what led up to the hiker being hurt is unclear, but CHP says the person suffered a long fall.

As seen in the video taken by CHP Valley Division Air Operations, the person ended up on a rocky part down from the popular outlook area where hikers often take in a view of the Lake Clementine dam.

Due to the rocky terrain, a paramedic was lowered down from helicopter H-20 and the injured hiker was hoisted up.

The hiker was then transferred to an ambulance and was taken to the hospital.

CHP has not commented on the hiker’s current condition.