Dodgers, Twins report some positive tests for COVID-19

California News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles Dodgers front-office executive says some people in the organization have tested positive for COVID-19.

President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman declined to identify those with positive tests. He says none of the tests has resulted in problematic symptoms.

The Minnesota Twins say they have had a few people in their organization recently test positive as well.

The Dodgers will have their first formal workout on July 3. Players who test negative will be allowed to access Dodger Stadium to begin preparing for spring training.