Late night crash results in multiple injuries

Two sedans collided near the 4400 block of west 24th street resulting in serious injuries

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA-KECY-TV ) - Just after 10:30 p.m. on Monday two sedans collided resulting in multiple injuries.

"That's all I can tell you at this point as the investigation is still ongoing," Yuma Police Sgt. Dennis Dyer said. "There were multiple injuries that I can share with you."

The collision happened on the 4400 block of west 24th street between avenues C & D. About one mile east of Cibola high school.

Both vehicles were badly damaged with one being flipped upside down.