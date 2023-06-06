Skip to Content
Late night crash results in multiple injuries

Scott Gross
Published 12:47 AM

Two sedans collided near the 4400 block of west 24th street resulting in serious injuries

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA-KECY-TV ) - Just after 10:30 p.m. on Monday two sedans collided resulting in multiple injuries.

"That's all I can tell you at this point as the investigation is still ongoing," Yuma Police Sgt. Dennis Dyer said. "There were multiple injuries that I can share with you."

The collision happened on the 4400 block of west 24th street between avenues C & D. About one mile east of Cibola high school.

Both vehicles were badly damaged with one being flipped upside down.

