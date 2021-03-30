Mexicali man arrested in connection with deadly March 2nd crash

Breaking News

13 killed in tragic wreck outside Holtville

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The U.S. District Attorney's (USDA) Office has arrested a Mexicali man in connection with the March 2nd crash that killed more than a dozen undocumented migrants outside Holtville.

Federal prosecutors say 47-year-old Jose Cruz Noguez was taken into custody Monday night as he crossed into the U.S. at the Calexico Port of Entry.

A federal judge on Tuesday charged Noguez with conspiracy to transport illegal migrants causing serious bodily harm, and and with human smuggling for financial gain. The conspiracy charge carries a maximum 20-year sentence.

Prosecutors say an informant identified Noguez as the "coordinator" behind the deadly March 2nd crash. 13 people died after an SUV loaded with immigrants collided with a fully-loaded big rig.

Border Patrol later revealed smugglers cut a large hole in the border barricade near Calexico to allow two vehicles to pass through. Agents say one SUV caught fire before reaching the highway. They say a second vehicle was involved in the wreck.

Noguez faces the judge on Monday for a detention hearing.

You can read the official complaint by clicking here.

