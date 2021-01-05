Warm, cloudy skies ahead of the week

As Seen on TV

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Warm conditions are expected for the first, full week of 2021.

According to the National Weather Service, dry conditions will persist through the week. Weather disturbances passing mainly to the north will bring variable amounts of high cloudiness from time to time.

Modest warming today into midweek will result in high temperatures around 70 degrees at lower elevations, and remaining there each day through Friday. Morning lows generally in the low 40s.

Highs in Imperial County projected to be in the 70's lows in the 40's