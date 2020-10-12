Pink Pineapple!

As Seen on TV

(CNN) -

You can now purchase pink slices of pineapple.

The slices are called pink glow pineapples.

The Del Monte fresh produce exclusive just came out Monday.

This pretty in pink treat has been a work in progress.

Del Monte started developing it back in 2005 and then it got FDA approval for human consumption in 2016.

Apparently, they take about two years to grow, and then they're hand-picked in what they call "Ultra-limited harvests” on a select farm in Costa Rica.

Yeah, that means they're not cheap, $49 bucks each!

But Del Monte says the juice is worth the squeeze on your wallet.