General Mills bringing back retro 80s cereals

General Mills are trying to tap into that nostalgia and is going retro -- bringing back the 1980's recipes of four of its cereals.

Cocoa puffs, Cookie Crisp, Trix, and Golden Grahams are permanently returning to their 1980's versions.

The company says Cocoa Puffs will deliver more chocolatey taste, Cookie Crisp will bring back more chocolate chip cookie flavor.

Trix is returning to six fruity shapes, and Golden Grahams is bringing back honey.

General Mills says they are now available at most major retailers nationwide.