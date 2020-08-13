Sour Patch Kids opens its own store

As Seen on TV

(CNN)-

A new candy shop in New York City is going to make life a little less "sour."

You can go wild in the first-ever sour patch kids store that's now open.

Inside-- there are tons of colorful, limited-edition merchandise along with the candy that's for sale including mugs, T-shirts, socks, and beach totes.

Visitors also get to try out known sweets that have been re-imagined with the sour patch flare.

Chefs have put their sour but sweet spin on everything from smoothies and ice cream to cookies.

Visitors can even create their own candy mix.

The store is open every day.

They say visitors are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.