Snapchat Bitmoji will now wear Ralph Lauren clothes

As Seen on TV

If you think Snapchat's Bitmoji just isn't personalized enough --- and if you're into fashion -- get ready to be happy.

The app -- which lets you create your own avatar -- is now getting a virtual wardrobe.

It's all thanks to a collaboration between Ralph Lauren and snaps, which owns Bitmoji.

The launch of the partnership will include 12 branded and customizable looks — six males and six females.

Snap-chat users can outfit their Bitmoji avatars in-app.

A Ralph Lauren executive told "Women's wear daily" that the goal is to pair the brand's respected reputation with snap's reach among young consumers.